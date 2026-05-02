Jabalpur Cruise Boat Pilot, Other Staff Sacked After 9 Killed In Tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday sacked the pilot, helper and ticket counter in-charge following the cruise boat accident in Bargi Dam that claimed nine lives.

Strict action was taken against those responsible for negligence, and the services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, cruise helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra were terminated, an official said.

Further, Sunil Maravi, manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, was suspended for alleged negligence, while regional manager Sanjay Malhotra was transferred to the Tourism Department headquarters in Bhopal and a departmental inquiry was initiated, he said.

Nine people died and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat overturned during a storm in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada river in Jabalpur district on Thursday evening.

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