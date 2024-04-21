6-Month Pregnant Woman Tied To Bed, Set On Fire By Husband In Punjab

Amritsar/New Delhi:
In a horrifying incident, a pregnant woman in Punjab was set on fire allegedly by her husband after an argument on Friday.
The 23-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant, died on the spot, the police said.
Police said the couple had a heated argument on Friday after which the man tied Pinky - who was expecting twins - to a bed and set her on fire in a fit of rage.
The incident was reported on Friday from Bullenangal village near Amritsar.
"Sukhdev and Pinky had a strained relationship and would quarrel over various issues. On Friday too, they had a heated argument after which Sukhdev killed Pinky and fled," officials said.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Police . "Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Hon'ble Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days. #StopDomesticViolence," the women's panel said on X - earlier known as Twitter.
Sukhdev, who was on the run after the incident, was arrested by police late last evening. "A case has been registered and investigation is on," officials said.