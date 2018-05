The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

The bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in a village in Mathura district today, a police official said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide.The 23-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were found tied with the same rope to the tree in Mahrauli village, SP, rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla said, adding prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a police investigation is underway.