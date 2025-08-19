30-Year-Old Finnish MP Dies By Suicide Inside Parliament Building: Report

A Finnish lawmaker on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide inside Helsinki's Parliament House, the local media reported.

Eemeli Peltonen, 30, was a member of parliament from Finland's Social Democratic Party.

The assembly's communications office, confirming the death of the first-time MP from Uusimaa, said "The person who passed away in the Parliament Building on the morning of August 19 is Eemeli Peltonen, a member of parliament in his first term."

Peltonen died around 11 am local time (2 pm IST), Helsinki police said, adding that they "do not suspect crime at this stage, and the case is being investigated."

"Emergency medical services, rescue units, and police authorities were alerted to the scene via the emergency center," Aaro Toivonen, Director of Security for the Parliament, said.

Earlier in June, Peltonen shared on Facebook that he was undergoing treatment for a kidney disease, due to which he had been absent from parliamentary work during the final weeks of the spring session and took a sick leave over the summer, according to local media.



During a press briefing in Kajaani, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that "the death of Eemeli Peltonen was very sad news."

"Some time ago, we received truly shocking news from Parliament, our shared workplace. One of our colleagues has died in the parliamentary premises," Orpo said, as quoted by Finnish daily Yle Uutiset.

Chair of the social democratic parliamentary group, Tytti Tuppurainen, said that Peltonen "was a much-loved member of our community and we will miss him deeply."

The Finnish flag was flown at half mast Tuesday outside parliament.