Mother, Children Die By Suicide On Tracks In Hyderabad, Leave 'Apology' Note

A woman and her two children allegedly died by suicide on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. Police said the family died after deliberately standing on the railway tracks between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar stations as a goods train approached.

The family has been identified as Pinninti Vijaya Shanthi Reddy, 38, her daughter Chetana Reddy, 18 and son Vishal Reddy, 17. Vijaya is a software professional from Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, while both her children were intermediate students in local colleges.

Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) said Vijaya left her home around 6 pm on Friday and picked up her children from their hostels. The family then drove to the railway tracks and walked onto the lines. The driver of a passing goods train spotted them and sounded the horn repeatedly; however, they did not move, resulting in all three being struck and killed.

At the scene, police recovered a handwritten note in the family's car, allegedly written by Vijaya, where she apologised to relatives and expressed that she no longer wished to live. The note also mentioned her fears of leaving her children alone. The exact motive is still under investigation, as police are verifying the handwriting and examining call records to understand all the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Vijaya's husband, who works in Dubai, returned to the city after learning about the deaths and has given his statement to the police.

Relatives and neighbours said that the family showed no obvious signs of financial difficulty or conflict, making the tragedy even more painful for the community.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Secunderabad for post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case and are probing from every angle to determine what drove the family to this final act.