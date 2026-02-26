<i>Kerala Story 2</i> Producer To Go To Supreme Court After High Court Stay: Sources

After the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the release of The Kerala Story 2 a day before its debut in theatres, sources told NDTV that film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the court's order.

The Supreme Court may hear the matter tomorrow for an early hearing or ask the film makers to approach the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court criticised the Censor Board, saying it "didn't apply mind" while clearing the censor certificate of the film and ordered a two-week interim stay on the release of the movie. The court also said that The Kerala Story 2 should not be released until arguments concluded.

It further said that the teaser and trailer of the film have the "full potential to cause communal disharmony".

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures. The makers have maintained that the film is based on "true incidents" and denied any attempt on their part to target Kerala.

On Tuesday, the court heard the petition filed against The Kerala Story 2. The same directed the makers to arrange the screening of The Kerala Story 2, they said they were not ready to do so and instead wanted to argue further.

The Kerala Story 2 is the sequel of The Kerala Story, which won two National Film Awards last year for Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

