Photos Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Meeting PM Modi Go Viral After Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now husband and wife. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to the couple, congratulating them on their wedding. Now, a new set of pictures have gone viral online, showing the actors meeting PM Modi personally to invite him to their reception in Hyderabad.

Sources told NDTV that Vijay and Rashmika met PM Modi on February 21, 2026, and the pictures went viral a day after their wedding in Udaipur on February 26. The couple met the prime minister to invite him for the wedding and Hyderabad reception on March 4.

In the pictures now making the rounds, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a simple yellow salwar suit, while Vijay Deverakonda opted for an all-white ensemble. They are seen presenting PM Modi with a shawl as a sign of respect. This took place ahead of their wedding, in Delhi.

Narendra Modi's Letter To Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda

On February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who got married on Thursday, and offered his blessings to the star couple.

In a letter sent to Vijay Deverakonda's parents, the Prime Minister said, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika, to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

The Prime Minister also said that the wedding marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika, and that the couple, with the spirit of 'having taken seven steps together', become friends for life.

"Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the Prime Minister said.

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the Prime Minister said, offering his blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.

More About Vijay And Rashmika's Wedding

Vijay shared a deeply personal note while posting pictures from the ceremony. Reflecting on his bond with Rashmika, he wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her—just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife. 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur.

On Sunday, the couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote, "Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH'. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love."

The couple exchanged vows on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

