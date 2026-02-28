PM Modi Celebrates Scientific Spirit, Pays Tribute To CV Raman On National Science Day

National Science Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on National Science Day today, February 28. He celebrated the spirit of scientific curiosity driving the nation and paid tribute to Sir C. V. Raman for his landmark discovery of the Raman Effect, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

"Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward.

This day commemorates the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman. This discovery placed Indian research firmly on the global map," PM Modi said.

In a post on X.com, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth and strengthening research ecosystems.

"We reaffirm our resolve to empower our youth, strengthen research ecosystems and harness science and technology for national development and global good," he added.

PM Modi also recalled a quote from Indian scriptures, highlighting that when science and knowledge come together, they provide solutions, drive evolution and innovation, and help overcome life's challenges.

This Year's Theme For National Science Day: "Women in Science Catalysing Viksit Bharat"

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Science and Technology (DST), will host the national-level celebration at Vigyan Bhawan under the theme: "Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat."

The theme links scientific progress with India's vision of becoming a developed nation, while recognising the contributions of women researchers and innovators.

The programme will begin with National Science Day lectures chaired by Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay K. Sood. Speakers include Dr Shubha V. Iyengar on indigenous aerospace and defence technologies, Dr K. Balasubramanian on critical metals and materials, and Shri Shashi S. Vempati on direct-to-mobile broadcasting.