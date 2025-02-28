National Science Day: Why Is It Observed On February 28? Explained

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to honour the remarkable contributions of Nobel Laureate and Bharat Ratna awardee, CV Raman in the field of science. His groundbreaking research on the scattering of light, known as the Raman Effect, played a crucial role in advancing scientific knowledge. He also made significant contributions to studies on X-rays and the colours of the sea, helping establish India as a leader in science and technology.

CV Raman's journey is a source of inspiration for generations. Hailing from a small village, he achieved global recognition for his pioneering work, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. His discoveries continue to influence scientific research worldwide.

The significance of February 28 for National Science Day is not because it is Raman's birthday, but because on this day in 1928, he announced the discovery of the Raman Effect, a breakthrough that later earned him the Nobel Prize. Recognising its importance, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) proposed in 1986 that the Government of India declare February 28 as National Science Day, which was first observed in 1987.

The theme for National Science Day 2025 is "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat." The central celebration is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, highlighting India's commitment to scientific progress.

Dr CV Raman's Education

He completed his intermediate exam (known as FA exam, then) at the age of 13 and joined the Presidency College, Madras in 1902. Five years later he got his MSc degree from the University of Madras with the highest distinctions.



In 1917 he joined the Palit Chair of Physics at University of Calcutta at the age of 28. In 1933 he became Professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. He was also elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1924 and was knighted in 1929.



Sir CV Raman began his experiments for studying the scattering of light; and thus came the Raman Spectroscopy for observing the vibrational, rotational and other low frequency modes in a system. This is commonly used in chemical laboratories and serves as the 'fingerprint' for the substance from which the light is scattered.



He also worked on the acoustics of musical instruments. In 1932 he along with one of his students discovered that photons of light exhibit angular momentum.