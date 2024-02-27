National Science Day: All You need To Know About Raman Effect

National Science Day: CV Raman was given Nobel Prize for his discovery.

National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on February 28 to honour the discovery of a phenomenon of the scattering of photons by Indian scientist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman in 1928. The discovery was later named as 'Raman Effect' after his name. Mr Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize for science in 1930 for the remarkable discovery. On this day, schools, colleges, universities and other academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions organise quiz competitions, seminars and other events.

What is Raman Effect?

According to the website of the Ministry of Culture, Raman Effect is a phenomenon in spectroscopy, which is defined as the scattering of photons by excited molecules at higher energy levels. In simple terms, it is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules.

When a beam of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of a chemical compound, a small fraction of the light emerges in directions other than those of the incident (incoming) beam. Most of this scattered light is of an unchanged wavelength. A small part, however, has wavelengths different from those of the incident light; its presence is a result of the Raman Effect.

History of National Science Day

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

Why National Science Day is celebrated?

According to the government, its purpose is to widely spread the message about significance of scientific applications in the daily lives of people, recognise achievements in the field of science, discuss all the issues and implement new technologies for the development of science, give an opportunity to the scientific-minded citizens in the country and encourage people as well as popularise science and technology.

Theme for National Science Day 2024

The theme for this year's Science Day is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'.