Government Continuously Working To Encourage Research, Innovation: PM Modi

PM Modi greeted people on National Science Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on National Science Day and said his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth.

The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C V Raman, who won the Nobel prize in physics for the groundbreaking finding.

PM Modi said on X, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat."

