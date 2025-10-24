Vidya Malavade Performs Aerial Yoga Like a Pro: Heres Why You Should Try It Too

Vidya Malavade swears by yoga, inspiring fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. On Thursday, the Mistmatched actress shared another wellness post on social media, offering a peek into her aerial yoga session.

The first snap opened to Vidya Malavade, displaying remarkable balance and flexibility as she stretched her body in a diving position. Her legs were wrapped around a blue silk cloth, suspended from the ceiling, while her hands spread out in front. The way she put her entire body weight into the move spoke volumes about her focus and resilience.

Next, Vidya Malavade hung upside down, her arms extended on the sides. Meanwhile, the 52-year-old coiled her legs around the cloth, forming a bent and arched posture. Don't know about you, but her power and control had us screaming, ‘You, go girl.' In another frame, she brought her hands behind her back and folded them together.

Vidya Malavade also showcased a different aerial yoga variation where she twisted one leg around the coil and bent the other, only to touch it with both hands. She lay upside down, her torso arched outwards, exhibiting nothing but grace. The side note read, “Flights of fancy.”

Benefits Of Aerial Yoga

Aerial yoga weaves traditional asanas and yoga philosophies with the aerial arts. Here are the five benefits of this particular exercise.