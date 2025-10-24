Vidya Malavade Performs Aerial Yoga Like a Pro: Heres Why You Should Try It Too

Vidya Malavade swears by yoga, inspiring fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. On Thursday, the Mistmatched actress shared another wellness post on social media, offering a peek into her aerial yoga session.
The first snap opened to Vidya Malavade, displaying remarkable balance and flexibility as she stretched her body in a diving position. Her legs were wrapped around a blue silk cloth, suspended from the ceiling, while her hands spread out in front. The way she put her entire body weight into the move spoke volumes about her focus and resilience.
Next, Vidya Malavade hung upside down, her arms extended on the sides. Meanwhile, the 52-year-old coiled her legs around the cloth, forming a bent and arched posture. Don't know about you, but her power and control had us screaming, ‘You, go girl.' In another frame, she brought her hands behind her back and folded them together.
Vidya Malavade also showcased a different aerial yoga variation where she twisted one leg around the coil and bent the other, only to touch it with both hands. She lay upside down, her torso arched outwards, exhibiting nothing but grace. The side note read, “Flights of fancy.”
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Aerial yoga weaves traditional asanas and yoga philosophies with the aerial arts. Here are the five benefits of this particular exercise.
- Strengthens core: Aerial yoga fosters stability, balance and flexibility, claims Healthline, since it's only the hammock that supports your body. A 2019 study revealed that aerial athletes showcased these qualities.
- Good for joint health: The inversion of your body might help in decompressing your joints, which can tighten over time due to age and gravity.
- Better heart health: A study conducted by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) in 2016 hinted that aerial yoga reduces the risk factors linked to heart ailments and cardiovascular diseases.
- Promotes weight loss: In the same ACE study, it was found that 50 minutes of aerial yoga can burn approximately 300 calories.
- Improved mental well-being: Much like other yoga asanas, aerial yoga can alleviate depression and stress.
