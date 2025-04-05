Vidya Malvade Kicks Off The Weekend On A Fitness Spree With Aerial Yoga

Vidya Malvade is not just a certified fashionista and a beauty Goddess along with being a class apart Bollywood actress. But she has proven that fitness and yoga is her one true love that she channels pretty much all the time. This time around too she never wanted to skin a day stretching and feeling fabulous post a good old yoga routine.

Vidya Malvade is a bona fide fitness freak as she started off her weekend by prioritizing her yoga regime with a twist. The Mismatched actress did her usual yoga asanas including the trikonasana and virabhadrasana that she practiced outdoors, as well as including an aerial yoga asana in her routine that saw her suspended head down from the ceiling while being bound by a sheet.

If you are inspired by Vidya Malvade maxing her yoga routine over the weekend, here is all you need to know about aerial yoga.

What Is Aerial Yoga?

Aerial yoga is also called anti-gravity yoga, and is a practice that combines traditional yoga poses with the use of a suspended hammock or silk fabric from the ceiling, that allows a unique and more accessible way to deepen stretches and explore new movements.

How Does Aerial Yoga Work?

Aerial yoga works with a hammock's support that allows the practitioners access to poses that might otherwise be challenging or impossible for them to do on ground. It can also deepen stretches and improve one's flexibility.

Vidya Malvade and her aerial yoga routine have given us all the inspiration to break a sweat this weekend.

