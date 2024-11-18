Vidya Malavade's "Unfiltered, Au Naturel" Selfie Is Stylish In A Multi-Coloured Swim Top

Vidya Malavade never misses a beat when it comes to setting fashion goals. Be it ethnic or modern, the actress nails every look with equal finesse. Once again, she has us taking notes as she dropped a string of snaps on Instagram. In the pictures, Vidya is seen wearing a vibrant bikini top featuring a halterneck design and a plunging V-neckline. The multicoloured top showcased blue, yellow, white, green and sky blue hues. Lying on what appeared to be a deck, Vidya flaunted her well-toned midriff. Keeping accessories at bay, she let her colourful top take centre stage. Her golden-brown-toned tresses flowed freely and added to the effortless vibe.

Vidya Malavade and bikinis are truly a match made in fashion heaven. Previously, she turned heads in a stunning bright pink bikini, perfect for a poolside look. The bikini bottoms featured a ruched tie-up detail at the centre of the waistline, paired with a chic low-rise hipster fit. She completed the set with a matching bikini top, styled with tie-up fastenings secured at the back. For accessories, Vidya chose a rudraksha mala-style necklace and a sleek smartwatch with a black strap. Her hair was styled in a side-parted open look, adding to her relaxed yet chic vibe. She opted for a fresh no-makeup makeup look.

Before that, Vidya Malavade wowed fashion aficionados by wearing a crochet bikini top. The multihued piece featured shades of mauve, green and maroon, with super sleek straps adding a risk factor. The deep neckline added pizzazz to her look, while the tie-knot detailing at the back kept everything secure. Vidya paired the bikini with a white and pink sarong tied around her waist. For accessories, she chose a rudraksha mala, a sleek smartwatch and a pair of sunglasses. Her open hair, glossy lips and minimal glam rounded off the look.

