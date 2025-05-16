Advertisement

Vidya Malavade Sets The Fitness Bar High With One Aerial Yoga Asana At A Time

Vidya Malavade proves that she eats, drinks and breathes yoga and fitness

Vidya Malavade Sets The Fitness Bar High With One Aerial Yoga <i>Asana</i> At A Time
Vidya Malavade crushes fitness goals one aerial yoga asana at a time

Vidya Malavade started off her Friday on the right note of placing health and wellness before everything else. The Mismatched actress is known far and wide for being a fitness junkie with yoga being her preferred routine. Looks like now Vidya has moved onto yet another step of her fitness journey by starting to practice an aerial yoga regime.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/vidyamalavade

The 52-year-old actress makes sure to set the right tone for the start of her weekend with a good old aerial yoga routine. She was seen in action as she stretched her arms wrapped with a blue silk cloth suspended from the ceiling. Vidya Malavade teamed this arm workout by placing her torso in a 'sitting on a chair' position with her feet resting on a yoga mat for support.

If you are inspired by Vidya Malavade's aerial yoga regime, here's all you need to know about the benefits of aerial yoga in your fitness routine.

  1. Aerial yoga inversions help improve circulation that contributes to an increased oxygen flow in the body.
  2. It also improves balance and coordination contributed by the silk cloth and ropes.
  3. Aerial yoga builds self-confidence and trust that you will gain confidence in your abilities rely on the hammock's support.

Vidya Malavade's aerial yoga routine sets fitness and wellness goals like never before.

