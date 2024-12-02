Winter Shower Tips: Hot Or Cold Shower? Here's What You Should Consider This Winter

Showering in winter: Hot and cold showering both have different benefits and drawbacks

The temperature of your shower water can play a role in your overall health. During winter, most people prefer a hot shower since it is warm and comforting and helps ease the body from the constantly cold weather. However, the temperature of your shower can greatly influence your health. For example, hot water can help relax your muscles and improve circulation in the body. But, it may also dry out your skin, especially because humidity is low during winter. On the other hand, cold water can potentially boost immunity but may not be comfortable for most people since it can be uneasy. Especially for those with poor respiratory health or low tolerance to cold temperatures. Keep reading as we list the benefits and downsides of showering in hold and cold water during winter.

Hot showers during winter can be both healthy and unhealthy for you depending on how they are used. Here's how:

Benefits of hot showers during winter

1. Relaxes muscles and relieves stress

The warmth of hot water can help soothe tense muscles. It can also work as a way to relieve stress. This makes it ideal for people experiencing winter aches or fatigue.

2. Improves circulation

Hot water dilates blood vessels, this helps in improve blood flow and also helps provide relief from stiffness or pain caused by cold weather.

3. Boosts sinus relief

Steam from a hot shower can help clear your nasal passages and can help reduce congestion. Both of which is particularly beneficial during winter colds.

Drawbacks of hot showers during winter

1. Dries out skin

A prolonged exposure to hot water can strip the natural oils from your skin. This can exacerbate skin dryness caused during winter and potentially lead to irritation as well as itchiness.

2. Weakens the skin barrier

Hot showers can also damage the outer layer of your skin. This further leads to reduced ability for it to retain moisture and protect you against environmental aggressors.

3. Worsens skin conditions

Hot showers can worsen certain conditions like eczema or psoriasis as the skin loses its of essential oils.

Cold showers during winter just as hot shower, can be both beneficial and problematic for you based on various factors. Some of these factors are:

Benefits of cold showers during winter

1. Boosts immunity

Regular showering in cold water is believed to improve immunity. This occurs as it stimulates the production of white blood cell and increasing circulation.

2. Improves alertness

Cold showers give your body energy. This further helps you by reducing lethargy and improving focus, which can be especially useful during winter days as most of us tend to get lazy.

3. Reduces inflammation

The cold temperature from cold showers can help decrease inflammation in the body which in return helps reduce soreness, and soothe swollen joints.

Drawbacks of cold showers during winter

1. Can trigger respiratory issues

A sudden exposure to cold water can cause breathing difficulty or exacerbate respiratory conditions for people like asthma or bronchitis.

2. Not suitable for everyone

People with weak immunity, poor circulation, or heart conditions may find cold showers to be too stressful on the body especially during the winter.

3. Increases cold intolerance

Taking a cold shower can leave some people feeling cold for an longer duration of time, reducing comfort during the cold weather.

A balanced approach is best. Lukewarm water may be ideal for winter when making a decision on the right temperature. It can offer a middle ground, providing comfort without the extremes of hot or cold.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.