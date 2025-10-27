US Deports 54 Haryana Men, Police Probe 'Donkey Route' Trail

The US has deported 54 youths from Haryana, India, for allegedly entering the country via the Donkey Route, an illegal pathway. They arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal-3, on Flight OAE-4767, police said on Sunday.

According to information received so far, 16 of these young people are from Karnal, 15 from Kaithal, 5 from Ambala, 4 from Yamuna Nagar, 4 from Kurukshetra, 3 from Jind, 2 from Sonipat and 1 each from Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak and Fatehabad.

As per the data available, most of the deported youths are between 25 and 40 years of age. Karnal police handed them over to families; no agent complaints were received. The individuals were brought back to Delhi's IGI Airport and handed over to their families. The Trump administration's strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.

Karnal DSP Sandeep Kumar said that these deported individuals entered the US via the illegal donkey route.

"Today, more Indians were deported from the United States, including 50 from Haryana, with approximately 16 from Karnal district. These individuals, from various villages and towns, had entered the US illegally via the 'donkey route' but were deported today. Karnal police informed the media that about 16 people who had gone to America through the "donkey route" were deported. Karnal police brought them back and handed them over to their families. They stated that no complaint has been received regarding any agent. They also advised against anyone attempting to go abroad illegally, emphasising that it is the wrong method that leads to significant problems later on. The police further stated that an investigation is underway, and if anyone has a criminal record, it will come to light during the investigation," he said.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people were deported to India by US authorities. The US government regularly deports individuals who violate immigration laws or have no valid basis to remain in the country. After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President in January this year, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in its sustained campaign against organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana has arrested a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been deported from the United States of America and arrested by the STF Ambala Unit after completion of all legal formalities.

According to an official release, Lakhwinder Singh had been operating from the USA since 2022 under the directions of Haryana STF arrests close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and was actively involved in around a dozen cases of extortion and firing incidents related to extortion in Haryana and Punjab.

Lakhwinder Singh has a significant criminal record in Haryana, including cases registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Kaithal, and Ambala.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice (RCN) were issued against him in 2023 and 2024, respectively, by STF Haryana. After nearly a year of continuous coordination and legal follow-up with national and international agencies, his legal deportation from the USA has been successfully executed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)