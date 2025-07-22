Tremors In Delhi As 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haryana

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was recorded at 6 am, with Faridabad as its epicentre.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the surface at latitude, 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)