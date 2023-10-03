Strong Tremors In Delhi After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today after two earthquakes in Nepal - one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of 6.2 - at a depth of 5 km. The first earthquake hit Nepal at 2:25 pm before being hit by the second at 2:51 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). There are reports that tremors were felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well. Parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors following the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal.

As soon as the tremors were felt in the national capital, videos of people evacuating buildings flooded social media.

