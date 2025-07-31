Sirens, Response Teams: Delhi To Hold Earthquake Mock Drill Tomorrow

Delhi will wake up to the sound of sirens tomorrow morning as all 11 districts prepare to go into full emergency mode under Exercise Suraksha Chakra, a citywide disaster management drill that will simulate a major earthquake followed by chemical leaks in industrial and transport hubs.

At 9:03 AM on August 1, a mock earthquake scenario will be triggered across the capital. The drill, coordinated by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will activate response teams, evacuations, and containment efforts across schools, hospitals, markets, and high-risk zones.

The operation is part of a larger four-day national disaster preparedness exercise being conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), but Delhi is the focal point.

"This is a Delhi show and focused on the city," wrote Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, NDMA Member, in a handwritten note on official correspondence, making it clear that while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also participating, Delhi's response systems will be under the closest scrutiny.

Full City Drill, Real Systems In Motion

Tomorrow's simulation will not be limited to one area or department. Every District Magistrate in the city has been asked to activate local disaster response protocols. Emergency vehicles will be deployed. School children may participate in evacuation drills. Some roads may see mock diversions. Government hospitals have been instructed to conduct casualty triage and medical surge preparedness.

The DDMA will lead this operation on the ground, with support from fire services, Delhi Police, civil defence, health departments, and local volunteers.

Officials say the focus is on coordination under pressure.

"We'll be evaluated on how quickly we respond, how well agencies communicate, and whether we can actually execute the systems we've spent years preparing," a senior DDMA official said.

First Drill Of Its Scale For Delhi

While Delhi has conducted isolated mock drills before, this is the first time all 11 districts will run a simultaneous, coordinated disaster simulation. The capital's seismic vulnerability and dense industrial transport corridors make it one of the most high-risk zones in the country.

The drill includes a double-crisis situation: a severe earthquake, followed by hazardous chemical leaks in critical areas. NDMA officials say this "stacked emergency" format is meant to test the capital's ability to handle cascading disasters.

The broader exercise began on July 29 with a symposium, followed by multi-agency tabletop simulations on July 30. Delhi has been given the lead coordination role for the final and most complex stage on August 1.

What Residents Should Know

Authorities have issued a public advisory ahead of the drill:

This is a planned exercise. There is no real earthquake or chemical threat.

People are urged not to panic, not to circulate unverified messages, and to cooperate with ongoing drills in their area. Any visible emergency activity, fire trucks, ambulances, police alerts, will be part of the simulation.

Control rooms will remain active. All instructions will come through verified government sources, including DDMA offices and district administration channels.

Why It Matters

Delhi sits in Seismic Zone IV and has seen multiple industrial and fire incidents in recent years. NDMA officials say the exercise is not just about ticking boxes but identifying real weaknesses.

The goals of Exercise Suraksha Chakra include:

Testing Delhi's inter-agency coordination in real-time.

Assessing readiness for dual-impact disasters.

Spotting gaps in communication and on-ground response.

Strengthening public awareness and institutional preparedness.

After the drill, a full review will be conducted, and district-level performance will be analysed. The outcomes could influence everything from emergency funding to training mandates.

Officials say that tomorrow Delhi won't be under threat, but it will be under watch.