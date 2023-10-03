Tremors In Delhi As Nepal Hit By 2 Earthquakes: What We Know So Far

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Nepal today, tremors of which were felt in many parts of India including Delhi-NCR. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal around 2:51 PM at a depth of 5 kilometer.

What we know so far

Nepal was first hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 at 2:25 PM. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometer.

Nepal was then hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 at 2:51 PM at a depth of 5 kilometer, tremors of which were felt in north India, including Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR.

In India, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Visuals on social media platforms snowed people in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Noida rushing out of their buildings as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India.