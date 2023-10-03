Video: People Run Out Of Buildings, Fans, Lights Shake After Earthquake Tremors

Back to work after a long weekend, people in Delhi-NCR ran out of their offices this afternoon as two earthquakes hit the national capital back to back.

The epicentre of the first quake was in Afghanistan and the second in Nepal. The first hit around 2.28 pm and was its intensity was 4.6 on the Richter scale. The second hit at 2.51 pm. This one ranked higher on the intensity scale, about 6.2.

As soon as the tremors were felt, people started rushing out of offices. Many took to social media to circulate videos of shaking fans and lights, and people stepping out of office buildings.

In many offices, sirens were sounded to alert staff so that they could vacate the buildings.