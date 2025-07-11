Advertisement
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Second Time This Week

Earthquake tremors in Delhi: This was the second earthquake to hit Haryana in two days.

Read Time: 2 mins
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Second Time This Week
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi this evening.
  • Tremors were felt in Delhi after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana
  • The earthquake's epicentre was in Jhajjar at a depth of 10 km
  • This was the second earthquake in two days to hit Haryana, sending tremors across Delhi and neighbouring areas
Tremors were felt in Delhi after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Haryana Friday evening. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Jhajjar. This was the second earthquake to hit Haryana in two days, sending tremors across Delhi and its neighbouring areas. 

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 7.49 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said. Tremors were also felt in Haryana's Rohtak and Bahadurgarh districts.

Last morning, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region.

The national capital is prone to earthquakes as it is located in the Seismic Zone IV. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, this zone has a fairly high seismicity where earthquakes generally occur in the range of 5-6 magnitude, and even 7-8 occasionally. The zoning, however, is a continuous process that keeps changing.

Seismicity in North India, including the Himalayas, is due to the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate. These colliding plates flex and store energy like a spring, and when the plate's margin finally slips to release energy, an earthquake results.

