5.2 Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, Tremors In Assam, Parts Of Northeast

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Assam and parts of the northeast (Representational)

Tremors were felt in Assam and parts of the northeast as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Meghalaya this evening. There are no immediate reports about any loss of life or damage to property.

The quake hit around 6:15 pm, with the epicentre in the North Garo Hills, 3 km from the district headquarters Resubelpara, at a depth of 10 km.

The jolt was felt in Assam and the northern part of Bengal and Sikkim.

"We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The northeast is a high seismic zone, and earthquakes hit quite frequently.