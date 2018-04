A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were beaten in a village in Meghalaya by a mob that accused them of practising witchcraft, police said today.Five people, including three brothers, were arrested for the attack that took place in the North Garo Hills district on Monday.The brothers held the family of Poding Momin responsible for black magic as one of their relatives had been unwell for a long time. On Monday night, they barged into Poding Momin's home and thrashed him till he collapsed and died on the spot.Momin's 65-year-old wife and pregnant daughter have been severely injured. Momin's son managed to escape, the police said.