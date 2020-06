Meghalaya Feels Tremors As 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits India-Bangladesh Border

Earthquake: People across Meghalaya felt tremors as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake (Representational)

A moderate intensity earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked the India-Bangladesh border this morning. There have been no reports of any damage, officials said.

The earthquake took place around 7:10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong said.

The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya but there was no immediate report of any damage, a senior police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)