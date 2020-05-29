4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Near Delhi, Tremors Felt In National Capital

The 4.6 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak, National Centre for Seisomology said.

New Delhi:

Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

Here are the Updates on the earthquake near Delhi:

May 29, 2020 21:36 (IST)
Delhi Earthquake: "Tremors Knocked Glass Off Table," Delhi Resident Tells NDTV
"The tremors were strong enough to knock a glass off the table. I panicked and started rushing downstairs when the shaking stopped," Delhi resident Rajib Bhattacharjee told NDTV.
May 29, 2020 21:33 (IST)
Delhi Earthquake: "Tremors Lasted Nearly 8 Seconds," Gurugram Resident Tells NDTV
"My table, bed and ceiling fan were shaking violently. Even my wall mounted TV shook a lot. The tremors lasted almost 7-8 seconds," Kunal Oberoi, a resident of Gurgaon, told NDTV.
May 29, 2020 21:32 (IST)
May 29, 2020 21:27 (IST)
4.6 Earthquake Near Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt For Many Seconds
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck near Delhi on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

