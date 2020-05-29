4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Near Delhi, Tremors Felt In National Capital

Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The 4.6 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak, National Centre for Seisomology said.

Here are the Updates on the earthquake near Delhi:

May 29, 2020 21:36 (IST) Delhi Earthquake: "Tremors Knocked Glass Off Table," Delhi Resident Tells NDTV

"The tremors were strong enough to knock a glass off the table. I panicked and started rushing downstairs when the shaking stopped," Delhi resident Rajib Bhattacharjee told NDTV.

May 29, 2020 21:33 (IST) Delhi Earthquake: "Tremors Lasted Nearly 8 Seconds," Gurugram Resident Tells NDTV

"My table, bed and ceiling fan were shaking violently. Even my wall mounted TV shook a lot. The tremors lasted almost 7-8 seconds," Kunal Oberoi, a resident of Gurgaon, told NDTV.

May 29, 2020 21:32 (IST) Earthquake in delhi.. this is the 3rd one in a month.. #earthquake - meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 29, 2020

That tremor was a big one ! #earthquake - Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) May 29, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 29-05-2020, 21:08:40 IST, Lat: 28.8 & Long: 76.7, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 14km SE of Rohtak, Haryana, Indiafor more information visit https://t.co/GdXB67r1ndpic.twitter.com/6vM4m7mYzQ - National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 29, 2020