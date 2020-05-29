Earthquake: Strong Tremors In Delhi For Many Seconds After 4.6 Magnitude Quake In Haryana

Earthquake today: The tremors were felt for many seconds prompting people to rush out of their houses

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck near Delhi on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 9:08 pm at a depth of 3.3 km, the agency said,

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

Rohtak is around 65 km from Delhi.

Social media was abuzz with people reporting the quake, instantly sending #Earthquake to the top of the trends.

That tremor was a big one ! #earthquake — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) May 29, 2020

Earthquake in delhi.. this is the 3rd one in a month.. #earthquake — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 29, 2020



"My table, bed and ceiling fan were shaking violently. Even my wall mounted TV shook a lot. The tremors lasted almost 7-8 seconds" Kunal Oberoi, a resident of Gurgaon, told NDTV.