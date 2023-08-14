5.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Meghalaya, Tremors Felt In Entire Northeast

The tremors of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake were felt in the entire northeastern region

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Meghalaya this evening at 8:19 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was 49 km southeast of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 14-08-2023, 20:19:47 IST, Lat: 25.02 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 49km SE of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya, India

The tremors of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which had a depth of 16 km, were felt in the entire northeastern region and neighbouring Bangladesh.

There are no reports of any damage to property and no casualties have been reported so far.

