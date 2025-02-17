Delhi Earthquake: List Of Strongest Earthquakes Tremors In Delhi-NCR

On Monday morning, a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck Delhi and its surrounding areas, sending shockwaves of panic among residents. The sudden tremors prompted people to rush out of their homes and buildings, seeking safety in open areas. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan. The quake's shallow depth of approximately five kilometres contributed to its noticeable impact on the region.

Delhi is located within Seismic Zone IV, which is considered prone to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Himalayan collision zone. The city has a history of experiencing tremors, with 2020 being a notable year, witnessing at least three earthquakes with magnitudes exceeding 3.0, accompanied by a series of aftershocks. Since 1720, the city has been rocked by at least five earthquakes above 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, reports suggest.

Here is a list of some of the strongest earthquakes that have affected the region in the recent past:

April-May 2020: A series of earthquakes struck the Delhi-NCR region in 2020. A 3.5-magnitude quake hit northeast Delhi on April 12, 2020. This was followed by a 3.4-magnitude tremor in the same area on May 10, 2020. A stronger 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near Rohtak, approximately 50 kilometres west of Delhi, on May 29, 2020. The Rohtak earthquake was followed by over a dozen aftershocks, causing continued seismic activity in the region.

April 25, 2015: A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Nepal, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. The intensity in Delhi was significant, leading to widespread evacuations and minor structural damages.

March 5, 2012: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale had its epicentre near Delhi. The tremors caused panic among residents, though no major damage was reported.

September 7, 2011: A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Delhi, leading to noticeable shaking and prompting people to vacate buildings as a precaution.

November 25, 2007: Delhi experienced a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, which caused minor structural damages and served as a reminder of the region's vulnerability to seismic events.

October 8, 2005: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kashmir, causing tremors in Delhi.

These earthquakes highlight the seismic vulnerability of Delhi. It's essential for residents to be aware of earthquake safety measures and for the authorities to implement measures to mitigate the impact of earthquakes.