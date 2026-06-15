How Amanda Seyfried Supported Sydney Sweeney Amid Major Advertising Controversy

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney worked together in the 2025 film The Housemaid, shortly after Sweeney faced criticism for an endorsement of a fashion brand. The controversy began when American Eagle released its “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ads.

In some versions, the word “Jeans” was replaced with “Genes,” which led to accusations that the campaign sent the wrong message.

Seyfried shared that the press tour for the film still went smoothly despite the situation around her co-star. She said both of them worked hard to promote the movie and tried to keep things positive during interviews and public appearances. Seyfried also acknowledged that the period may not have been easy for Sweeney, but she stayed available if the young actress wanted to talk.

Speaking to British GQ, Amanda Seyfried said, “We had a great time on the press tour. We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that probably it can't be fucking easy, where she found herself. I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place.”

“I'm just there. I don't talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it. I don't want to be a source of anything, but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That's fine, at the same time, I'm like, ‘We've got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space.'”

Even during a very busy and stressful time, Sydney Sweeney still showed kindness toward Amanda Seyfried. She made sure to do something special for her co-star's birthday, as she brought her cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery as a surprise. Along with the sweet treat, she also gave Amanda a bracelet as a gift.

Sydney Sweeney said she was surprised by how people reacted to the American Eagle campaign. She explained to People that she took part in it simply because she liked the brand and the jeans, not for any hidden meaning others later speculated.

She also shared that people had misunderstood her intentions and added labels to her that do not show who she is. According to her, she has always tried to promote unity and avoid negativity. Sweeney also said she usually avoids responding to praise and criticism in the media, but in this situation, she felt that staying silent was making the misunderstanding worse instead of helping clear it up.