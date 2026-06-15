From <i>Lagaan</i> Set To Forever: Amin Hajee And Charlotte W Coles's Love Story That Bloomed 25 Years Ago

Actor Amin Hajee recently attended the 25-year celebration event of the film Lagaan along with his wife, Charlotte Whitby-Coles, and their two daughters, Summer and Sky. Pictures from the event quickly gained traction on social media.



Sharing a collab post with Amin, Charlotte wrote, "LAGAAN 25 years later! I never imagined this film would change my life the way it did and give me the wonderful gift of my family. Forever grateful. #lagaan25years." In another collab post, Amin wrote, "Thanks, Lagaan, for your greatest gift."

Hajee is widely recognised for his role as Bagha (mute temple drummer) in Lagaan (2001), a film that remains one of Indian cinema's most acclaimed global successes. The actor met Charlotte, a British social anthropologist and producer, during the shooting of the film, and their relationship began around that time. Charlotte was one of the British cast members in the film.

The couple later got married and built a family together. Hajee has often shared glimpses of his personal life on social media, featuring moments with his wife and daughters. His wedding to Charlotte was attended by filmmaker Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.



A few years ago, Amin shared a post featuring Aamir and Kiran.



He wrote, "Charlotte was 23 when we met on the sets of Lagaan. She set me free from the teen gunna turmoil I was paying, with her magical ways of kindness, empathy, and warmth. Charlotte's been here in India now for longer than she was in Bristol; she's learned Hindi, understands Marathi, and loves the Indian inside me. Woh hass ke teen guna Lagaan chuka rahi hai, while she multitasks with unschooling our girls, Summer & Sky, and works and believes in the World Pickleball League. Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein ched nahi ho sakta? Ek achhi soulmate theek se dhundoo, mere yaaron. HBD 2 U, my soulmate, my sunshine. Stay blessed, meri jaan. Shukhar & Happy Dayzzz from your only weak link."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan released in 2001 and went on to emerge as one of the most critically acclaimed films in Indian cinema.

Set in 1893 during the British Raj, the film follows a group of villagers from a drought-hit region who challenge British officers to a game of cricket in an attempt to avoid paying heavy taxes imposed on them.

Aamir Khan played the lead role of Bhuvan, while Rachel Shelley portrayed Elizabeth Russell, the compassionate sister of British officer Captain Andrew Russell, played by Paul Blackthorne. In a key subplot, Elizabeth secretly trains the villagers in cricket, helping them prepare for the decisive match.

The film received widespread recognition both in India and internationally. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and went on to win several accolades, including National Film Awards.



Also Read: Actor Rachel Shelley Celebrates 25 Years Of Lagaan: 'Feels Like Yesterday'