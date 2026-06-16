In Pics: <i>Lagaan</i> Actor Gracy Singh All Smiles With Aamir Khan And Others At 25th Anniversary Bash

The iconic Oscar-nominated classic - Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan - turned 25 on June 15, 2026. There was a mega celebration to mark the milestone anniversary, attended not only by the entire Lagaan cast but also by other actors from the fraternity who have been part of films backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Gracy Singh, who essayed the role of Gauri - Aamir Khan's onscreen love interest and the resilient village belle - took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the bash.

The caption read, "#quatercenturycelebration #lagaan25years."

Other Stars Who Attended

The event was attended by Aamir's industry friends, including Salman Khan. The actor turned heads with his rugged look, which brought back memories of his Tere Naam days. His short-cropped hair and trimmed beard, paired with a black leather jacket, tank top, distressed jeans and boots, gave off a relaxed yet striking vibe.

In a video from the event, Aamir Khan was seen greeting Salman warmly as soon as he arrived. The two shared a hug, exchanged smiles, and posed together for photographs. The duo last worked together in the classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Kareena Kapoor also made an elegant appearance at the celebrations. The actress looked radiant in a blush-pink traditional outfit detailed with gold accents. She accessorised her ensemble with emerald earrings, bangles and a sleek bun.

The event brought together several Bollywood personalities to celebrate Lagaan's legacy. Spotted at the gathering were Juhi Chawla with her husband Jay Mehta, Sophie Choudry, Vir Das, Sunil Grover, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol and Shenaz Treasury.

Several Lagaan cast members attended, including Rajendranath Zutshi, Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Lakhia, and Akhilendra Mishra. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was also present, along with Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife, Sunita Gowariker.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, was present as well, while Imran Khan arrived with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. Aamir attended the event with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. His ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, also joined the celebrations with their children, Azad and Ira, respectively. Aamir's sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan, were also in attendance.

About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan is still regarded as one of Indian cinema's landmark films. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the period sports drama received international acclaim and became the third Indian film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

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