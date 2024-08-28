Manoj Pahwa On Working With Aryan Khan In <i>Stardom</i>: "He Is Similar To SRK, Takes Care Of Everyone"

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa, who is a part of the upcoming show Stardom, shared his experience of working with Aryan Khan, who will make his directorial debut with it. In an interview Hindi Rush, Manoj Pahwa revealed that Aryan used to bring home-cooked food during shoots. Listing out the similarities between Aryan and his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Pahwa said, "Shah Rukh Khan bahut hardworking hai aur workaholic hain. Kaam matlab 18-20 ghante humne dekha hai apni aankhon se. Wahi khubi maine Aryan mein bhi dekhi (Aryan is a hardworking guy. The process of filming the series was quite long but it was definitely a lot of fun. I know Shah Rukh works 18-20 hours a day if required. He is a workaholic and I have seen Aryan work in a similar way too)."

Manoj Pahwa said this about SRK, "Shah Rukh is very respectful and loving. He will make you feel as if you have known him forever. If you go to his office, he will come and drop you to the gate. I believe Aryan is similar in this regard as well. He also takes care of everyone."

He added, "One day I saw Aryan's food coming from Mannat and I said I also want it so he started getting it for me too. I used to tell Seema (wife Seema Pahwa) that I ate food from Shah Rukh Khan's house. It was made by his special chef. We used to have chicken roll. It was a good feeling."

About Aryan Khan's show, Stardom is being directed by him and it will feature Bobby Deol. The six-part series will feature Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role. Aryan launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X last year and directed an advert featuring his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan.