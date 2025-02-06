<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Lakshya And Sahher Bambba To Headline Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan is all set to impress the audience with his debut directorial titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

A crisp teaser of the same was launched at Netflix's mega event — What's Next on Netflix, where they released their upcoming slate of projects for 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the event to show his support for his son Aryan Khan, who is all set to embark on an all-new journey.

The buzz and several reports surrounding the project have been around for a while. The cast of the upcoming series has been kept under wraps for the longest time.

Sources have now revealed that Lakshya of Kill fame and Sahher Bambba are all set to headline Aryan Khan's upcoming show. Both actors are relatively new to the screen and are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the highly-anticipated project.

Sources also added that Aryan Khan was determined to cast fresh talents in his directorial debut, hence Lakshya and Sahher Bambba are being considered, as they fit the bill.

While the lead pair is all about new faces, the series is said to have some of the biggest stars in it.

Some of them are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will feature in key roles, while Karan Johar will also have an extended cameo appearance.

While no official confirmation has come in from either Lakshya or Sahher, the latest update has sure gotten fans all the more excited.

