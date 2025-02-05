Shah Rukh Khan Pitched Son Aryan To Netflix Top Bosses For Job. Then This Happened

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled son Aryan's directorial debut show's title at a Netflix event in Mumbai on February 3. The show is titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana at the big event. During an interaction, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he wanted his son to work for Netflix. The superstar even talked to Netflix top bosses for Aryan. However, Covid-19 made them change their plans and Aryan came back to India.

In a viral video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya (It's a very strange coincidence. If it was not for Covid, I'd talked to Ted and Bela to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India)."

After coming back to India, Aryan conceptualized the show and started writing.

Shah Rukh was referring to Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO, and Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer in his speech.

The actor's production house has made several shows with Netflix in India, including Love Hostel, Class of 83, Bard of Blood, Darlings, Betaal, and Bhakshak.

In the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen perfecting his line while Aryan Khan directs him from behind the camera. Much to the fans' amusement, Shah Rukh Khan can't clear a single take and eventually loses his temper.

Khan then shots back in his inimitable style, "Shut up... one more one more... Tere baap ka raj hai kya (Does your father own this business)? Aryan Khan cheekily responds, "Yes."

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.