<i>Jewel Thief</i> Teaser: Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat's Run For Rs 500 Crore African Red Sun

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat will be sharing screen space for the first time in the Netflix original Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The teaser of the film was unveiled in Mumabi last night.

The teaser is replete with a whole lot of swag, style, action and an elusive diamond, valued at Rs 500 crore. The teaser shows Jaideep Ahlawat hiring a sophisticated and suave thief, played by Saif Ali Khan, to steal the world's most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun, which is valued at Rs 500 crore.

Saif Ali Khan can be seen taking up several disguises in order to plot a successful heist. Everything seems to be fine until twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The film marks Siddharth Anand's debut on the streaming giant. He is known for directing films like War, Pathaan and Fighter.

About collaborating with Netflix and stepping into the world of OTTs, Siddharth and Mamta Anand said, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience."

This film also marks Saif Ali Khan's first project announcement following the knife attack on him at his Bandra home in an attempted burglary in January.

Jaideep Ahlawat has earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor in the Netflix original Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma. He is currently basking in the stellar success of Pataal Lok Season 2.

