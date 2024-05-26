Watch: Aryan Khan Cuts Cake At Wrap Up Party Of His Directorial Debut Stardom. Bonus - Bobby Deol

Image instagrammed by SRKUniverse. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

After launching his luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X, Aryan Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, is now ready to showcase his directorial skills. He has recently wrapped up filming for his debut series titled Stardom. Photos and videos from the wrap-up party are going crazy viral on the internet. In one video, Aryan is seen cutting a three-tiered cake while the cast and crew cheer and applaud. Behind Aryan, there is a large backdrop featuring posters of his father SRK's films such as Zero, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and more. All these films have been backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company owned by his parents SRK and Gauri Khan, which is also producing Aryan's debut show. In the clip, Bobby Deol can be seen clapping along with the rest of the team.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Aryan Khan's cast & crew has wrapped up His Directorial Debut Project titled - STARDOM!”

While major details of Stardom have been kept under wraps, Bobby Deol talked about working in Aryan Khan's show during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. He spoke about his positive relationship with Red Chillies Entertainment, saying, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff."

In addition to Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani will play a lead role in Stardom, with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo appearance. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Mona Singh will also be part of the project. A source told the daily, “It's a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Mona Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it's a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps.”

Before Stardom, Aryan Khan helmed the ads for his clothing brand D'yavol X. In one of the shoots, he directed his father Shah Rukh Khan, and sister Suhana Khan. After shooting the advertisements, Aryan shared his experience of directing the father-daughter duo. In a conversation with GQ, he said, “They're both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots.”

“I'm very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot, and every angle,” Aryan Khan added.

Stardom will feature a total of six episodes.