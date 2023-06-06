ICYDK: Ranbir Kapoor To Cameo In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom

Aryan Khan shared this image. (courtesy: ___aryan___)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan is all set to make his debut as a director with a web-series titled Stardom. The six-part series, which will feature Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role, will also feature superstar Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo appearance. The shooting for the series has begun in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, who shot for a section of the series, recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of the series to check on Aryan Khan's progress. Additionally, the series will explore the history of the Hindi cinema business and will feature several cameos. SRK made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the 2022 hitBrahmastra.

Aryan, who recently launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X, directed an advert featuring his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan modelled for Dyavol X.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan wrapped his first project with Red Chillies Entertainment last year. "Wrapped with the writing...Can't wait to say action," he captioned the post.

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh had revealed that his son Aryan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career. SRK said this on David Letterman's show: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'."