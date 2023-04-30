Hey Aryan Khan, Mom Gauri Is This Much Happy 'To See Your Work Coming To Life'

Image was shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan is one proud mother and she has all the reasons to be. A few days back, Aryan Khan set social media abuzz with the new advert for his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol.x. Now, a day before the brand goes live, mother Gauri Khan posted an image of Aryan Khan wearing a t-shirt from his collection and wished him all the best while also expressing her joy at seeing his work come to life. Sharing the image, mom Gauri Khan wrote, "One day to go… all the best, Aryan Khan … proud to see your work coming to life. Dyavol.x. Drop goes live tomorrow at www.dyavolx.com. The post was liked by many from the film fraternity. Giving a shoutout to Gauri Khan's son was friend Bhavana Pandey and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, who dropped heart emojis under the post. Sangeeta Bijlani also wished Aryan Khan as she wrote, "Woww. All the best," under the post.

On Sunday morning, dad Shah Rukh Khan also dropped a new poster from the Dyavol.x advert and captioned the post, "dyavol.X available today. 7:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM GMT | ET 10:00 AM. Only on www.dyavolx.com.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with some pictures from a shoot that he did for his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand Dyavol.x. In the pictures, SRK can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt, a black jacket and matching pants. Flaunting the company's logo on his jacket's sleeve, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wearing my X on my sleeve. Dyavol X. Drop goes live on 30th April. Limited release." Earlier this week, SRK featured in an advert for the brand that also featured son, Aryan. For the unversed, the advert is directed by none other than Aryan Khan himself.

Actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday, also shared a picture of herself, dressed in a quirky white t-shirt from the shelves of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand Dyavol.X. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Congratulations Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, your clothes are fabulous, can't wait for the drop tomorrow. Dyavol X." Reacting to Alia's shoutout, Aryan Khan wrote, "Thankyou" in his Instagram story.

Launching his "lifestyle luxury collective" brand last year, Aryan Khan wrote in his caption: "It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'YAVOL is finally here."