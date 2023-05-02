Aryan Khan's Label Sells Out In A Day And Comments On Prices Are ROFL: 'Do You Accept Kidney?'

Aryan Khan shared this image (courtesy: _aryan_)

Aryan Khan's debut luxury clothing collection, titled D'Yavol X, sold out on the same day of its launch and while we're happy for Shah Rukh Khan's first born, the hilarious comments on his Instagram are too delicious not to share. D'Yavol X, which features a leather jacket autographed by SRK among other items, is not for the light of pocket – said jacket costs over Rs 2 lakh, T-shirts will set you back between Rs 22.000 and Rs 24,000, and hoodies are priced variously at about Rs 45,000. This is unaffordable for the average wallet and clearly, the label is targeted at a clientele more exclusive than the average wardrobe. In an Instagram post, Aryan Khan and his brand wrote yesterday: "All sold out. Thank you for the ride. Special thanks to those who had the patience to handle our technical teething issues."

The comments thread of the post is an absolute gold mine. "Do you accept kidney?," read one comment. Another lamented: "Itna gareeb kyun banaya uparwale? Ekad 2 lac wali jacket main bhi deserve karta hu (Why have you made me so poor, God? I too deserve a Rs 2 lakh jacket)." A third comment deploring the "faltu price tag" directed Aryan to clothing ranges launched by the likes of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Virat Kohli.

Here's a sample of the comments on the post:

Also in the comments thread, this earnest and lengthy explanation of retail economics and marketing strategy for Aryan's benefit:

Aryan's brand rides on the Shah Rukh Khan factor – in addition to autographing the label's most expensive item, he stars in a D'Yavol X commercial directed by Aryan.

SRK was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan and has another big release coming up in Jawan, directed by Attlee and co-starring Nayanthara.