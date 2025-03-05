Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman In Inside Pics From Ashutosh Gowariker's Son's Wedding

It's time for another big, fat Bollywood wedding. Guys, we are talking about Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark and his girlfriend Niyati Kanakia, daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony on Sunday (March 2).

The star-studded affair was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar. AR Rehman, Sajid Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kiran Rao, Sonali Bendre, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray were also present at the event.

Earlier, ISKCON's Harinam Das also shared inside pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. The images showed Abhishek Bachchan greeting Harinam Das with folded hands. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen smiling and interacting with him.

Sharing the pictures, Harinam Das wrote, "Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. May Krishna's mercy always be with them!" Also invited them to Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, the upcoming world's tallest temple Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Shri Shri Radha Vrindavan Chandra ji." Take a look:

Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia's wedding celebrations kicked off with a haldi ceremony on February 28. They were followed by a sangeet ceremony on March 1.

Konark is currently working as an assistant with his father. On the other hand, Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

On the work front, Ashutosh Gowariker last directed the 2019 historical drama, Panipat. The film featured Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.