Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Make A Joint Appearance At Ashutosh Gowariker's Son Konark's Wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai. Pictures emerged online and fans were delighted to see the couple together. In the pictures, the power couple can be seen twinning. The pictures were shared by ISKCON's Harinam Das. In the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen greeting Harinam Das with folded hands. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen smiling and interacting with him.

Sharing the pictures, Harinam Das wrote, "Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls, Abhishek Bachchan @bachchan and Aishwarya Rai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . May Krishna's mercy always be with them!" Also invited them to Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir the upcoming worlds tallest temple @vcmvrindavan to seek the blessings of Shri Shri Radha Vrindavan Chandra ji." Take a look:

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Jodhaa Akbar (2008). While Aishwarya played the role of Jodhaa, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Akbar.

Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding was a starry affair. The wedding witnessed a mini Lagaan reunion as Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh attended the wedding. Among other guests were Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the wedding with manager Pooja Dadlani.

Ashutosh's son Konark married Niyati in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Konark is currently working as an assistant with his father. Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's rumours of divorce were in circulation last year. However, the couple made a few appearances together at recent events, suggesting everything is fine between them.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.