Viral: Amitabh, Jaya And Abhishek Bachchan's Famjam At A Wedding. MIA - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan assembled under one roof to attend Rikin Yadav and Surabhi's reception in Mumbai last night. Rikin is the son of Shree Rajesh Yadav, the Managing Director who has been associated with the Bachchan family for over three decades. He is the managing director of AB Corp, the production house owned by the Bachchans.

The picture went viral in no time. In the picture, Abhishek wore a white kurta and pyjama while Amitabh Bachchan chose black for the night. Jaya Bachchan wore a pink saree. They were all smiles for the camera. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing in the picture.

Amid Abhishek and Aishwarya's swirling divorce rumours, the couple made a joint appearance together at daughter Aaradhya's annual school function last week. Amitabh Bachchan also joined them.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai twinned in black for the evening. In the viral videos from the venue, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen entering the premise together. While Aishwarya can be seen escorting father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek also joins her. They can be seen smiling, interacting with each other in front of the camera. Take a look:

Last month, the Internet speculated Abhishek skipped his daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday bash after Aishwarya shared pictures without him. Dismissing speculation, the event management company that arranged Aaradhya's birthday party, shared two videos on Instagram revealing Abhishek was very much a part of the celebrations.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.