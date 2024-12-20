Watch: Abhishek And Aishwarya Bachchan Record Aaradhya's Performance On Phone (Together)

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a rare family reunion recently, courtesy Aaradhya's annual school function. Amid Abhishek and Aishwarya's swirling divorce rumours, the couple made a joint appearance together days after attending a wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai twinned in black for the evening. In the viral videos from the venue, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen entering the premise together. While Aishwarya can be seen escorting father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek also joins her. They can be seen smiling, interacting with each other in front of the camera. Take a look:

The video that has the Internet's attention is the one in which Abhishek and Aishwarya can be seen recording Aaradhya's performance on phone. The couple can be seen sitting next to each other in a row. A fan page dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the video along with a caption that read "Happy Moment Captured." Take a look:

In another video, Aaradhya can be seen exiting with her parents. After entering the car, Aishwarya can be seen showering love on her daughter in front of the shutterbugs.

Praising his granddaughter's performance, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such .."

Last month, the Internet speculated Abhishek skipped his daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday bash after Aishwarya shared pictures without him. Dismissing speculation, the event management company that arranged Aaradhya's birthday party, shared two videos on Instagram revealing Abhishek was very much a part of the celebrations.

In the first video, Aishwarya, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya, can be heard thanking the event management company for hosting Aaradhya's birthday beautifully for the last 13 years. In another video, Abhishek can be seen sharing his gratitude message for them.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.