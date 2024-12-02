Amid Rumours Of Separation From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Says, "Do As Your Wife Says"

Abhishek Bachchan attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 last night in Mumbai and presented an award to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he made his debut back in 2000. During the award show, Abhishek Bachchan engaged in a fun chat with the host and shared his "advice" on what married men must do. The "husband tips" caught the attention of the Internet amid rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai. In a viral video, Abhisek Bachchan is asked, "Ek chota sa sawaal hai aapse, aap itne badhiya performance dete hai ke critics sawaal nahi utha paate. Kaise kar lete hai aap yeh? (I want to ask you how you silence critics through your performance? How could you manage to do that?)"

Abhishek replies, "It is very simple. It has nothing to do with us. We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai (Do your job and go home)." The conversation took an unexpected turn when the host compared Abhishek's tips to that of following one's wife's instructions. Abhishek shot back, "Haan. All married men have to do that...do as your wife says." The clip shared by Filmfare on its Instagram feed and is viral.

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation are becoming intriguing by the day. The Internet believes Abhishek skipped his daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday bash after Aishwarya shared pictures without him. Dismissing speculation, the event management company that arranged Aaradhya's birthday party, shared two videos on Instagram revealing Abhishek was a part of the celebrations. In the first video, Aishwarya, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya, can be heard thanking the event management company for hosting Aaradhya's birthday beautifully for the last 13 years. In another video, Abhishek can be seen sharing his gratitude message for them.

Reports of a spilt gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, was on the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It said, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?