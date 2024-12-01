Viral: Internet Thought Abhishek Bachchan Gave Aaradhya's Birthday Party A Miss, But...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's private lives have become the talk of the town ever since their rumours of separation emerged online. The couple's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13 on November 16. Aishwarya shared a bunch of throwback and recent pictures from the celebrations soon after the birthday. The absence of Abhishek Bachchan in those pictures intrigued the Internet and they made a conjecture that Abhishek gave the celebrations a miss. The event management company, which arranged Aaradhya's birthday party, shared two videos on Instagram today revealing Abhishek was a part of the celebrations. In the first video, Aishwarya, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya, can be heard thanking the event management company for hosting Aaradhya's birthday beautifully for the last 13 years. In another video, Abhishek can be seen sharing his gratitude message. Abhishek can be heard saying, "Jatin, Thank you always, it's 13 years old now. 13 years you have been doing Aaradhya's birthday. Everyone became a family and it's wonderful that we get to share such a special day with all of you and thank you for making it so special." Take a look:

Here comes Aishwarya Bachchan's message:

Aishwarya shared pictures from Aaradhaya's birthday celebrations. The carousel post also features throwback snaps as Aishwarya remembered her father on his birth anniversary. The caption read, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond." Take a look:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.