What Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Told Him Before He Did The Kissing Scene With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In <i>Dhoom 2</i>

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bold kiss in Dhoom 2 has once again hit the headlines after a Reddit post dug out an old interview of the actor addressing the kiss and controversy around it. The reddit thread shared an old interview clip of Hrithik Roshan where he was asked to comment on the controversy around the kiss. Back in the day, reports claimed the Bachchans were not happy with Aishwarya's kissing scene in the film. Hrithik replied, "My wife had laid down only one condition - 'If you're going to kiss on screen, this better be the best bloody kiss in the entire world!' That was her only pre-condition. And it was a challenge I had to live up to!"

However, Aishwarya Rai revealed how the kissing scene put her into troubles during an interview with the Daily Mail back in 2012. The actress said, "I did it once prominently in the movie Dhoom and it was so topical, and you'll be surprised, I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying "You are iconic, you're an example to our girls you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they're not comfortable with you doing this on screen so why did you?"

Dhoom 2 was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film had a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu. The film grossed over ₹1.514 billion and became the highest grossing Hindi film of 2006.