Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya's Separation Rumours, Amitabh Bachchan Writes About "Speculated Untruths": "I Rarely Say Much About Family"

Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog entry has captured the Internet's attention as he clearly addressed the issue of "speculation." Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan's separation have been doing the rounds on social media for a while and Amitabh Bachchan's post can be read in the context of such "speculation." In his latest blog post, Mr Bachchan wrote about the negative impact of "information ending with question marks" on the people concerned. The veteran actor wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life... I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me..."

Mr Bachchan continued, "Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society..."

The post mentioned, "But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats .."

Amitabh Bachchan signed off his post with these words, "Your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments ... the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ... the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be, give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands.."

On Wednesday night, Aishwarya Bachchan shared a bunch of happy photos from daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday bash. Abhishek Bachchan's absence in the pictures intrigued the Internet one more time. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was missing in one of the family gatherings of Aishwarya. Reports suggest, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been living with her mother separately.

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.