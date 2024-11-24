Amid Rumours Of Separation From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Says, "You Can't Concentrate On The Negatives"

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving praise for his latest offering I Want To Talk. The film was released in theatres on Friday (22 November). In the film, the actor plays a character who doesn't give up even though life throws him into challenging situations. When asked about his positive attitude towards life, Abhishek Bachchan told ETimes, "Hindi mein ek shabd hai, 'dhridhta'. Somewhere, who are you as a person, what are you as a person shouldn't change. Your fundamentals shouldn't change. You have to learn to adapt and evolve or you will be left behind but your fundamental values shouldn't change. So, I still do believe that 'jab bura apni buraai na chhode toh accha apni acchai kyun chhode?' (If the bad doesn't stop being bad, why should the good stop being good)."

Abhishek believes in holding his values and he asserts that he can't change his core principles no matter how life treats him. "I cannot change the person I am. I am a very positive person and you cannot concentrate on the negatives. When you concentrate on the negatives, it's going to overwhelm you. Who are you as a person, what are your core values, shouldn't change. Also, as a man, who are you? What are you standing for? If I'm going to be a leaf in wind, people will say he's not a solid person. Hence, some things in me don't change," the actor said.

Abhishek's words gained momentum as rumours of his separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been doing the rounds for a while. A few days ago, Mr Bachchan wrote about the negative impact of "information ending with question marks" on the people concerned in his blog entry. The veteran actor wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life... I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me..."

Mr Bachchan continued, "Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society..."

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gained traction when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"